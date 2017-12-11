Las Cruces bar being sued by wife of slain officer wants lawsuit dropped

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces bar being sued by the wife of a slain Santa Fe County Deputy wants the lawsuit dropped.

Deputy Jeremy Martin was shot in the back by fellow deputy Tai Chan after a night of drinking in October 2014.

Sarah Martin has filed suit against Chan as well as Dublin’s Street Pub, the bar where the two deputies were drinking that night.

Lawyers for the bar want the suit to be dismissed, saying Martin failed to provide evidence as to why they are at fault.

Chan maintains the shooting was in self-defense.

His trial is scheduled for April. His first two ended in mistrials.

