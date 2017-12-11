Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A weak system scraping by to our south will increase cloud cover over southern NM… but precipitation will be hard to come by. No significant rain or snow chances will be found within statelines – expect increasing sunshine further to the north. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 40s, 50s and 60s (most of us above average for this time of year). A weak cold front will dip into the Eastern Plains today but impacts look to be limited to a minor temp drop across eastern NM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Slightly cooler temperatures can be expected for those east of the Central Mountains, although, even with the drop in temps – most will still be at or above average. Expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

WEDNESDAY: Temps in the 40s, 50s and 60s will stretch from stateline to stateline with no significant rain or snow – plenty of sunshine overhead!