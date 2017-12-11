Judge allows woman charged with child abuse to see kids while awaiting trial

Tyriese Howard and Breya Allen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman charged with extreme child abuse can still see her kids while she awaits trial.

Breya Allen and her boyfriend Tyriese Howard were arrested earlier this year.

Howard’s three kids call Allen “mom.” Police say the kids were routinely abused with hangers, shoes and other objects.

One ended up in the hospital after drinking mouthwash because he was thirsty.

Monday, the state argued Allen should not get to see the kids. They cited a claim she scratched one of them during a supervised visit, even though that claim was never proven.

The judge disagreed, ruling Allen can still see the children with Children, Youth and Families Department supervision.

The kids, now 6, 5 and 3, are living with a foster family.

