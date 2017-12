ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected thief who led police on a wild chase in a stolen RV will stay behind bars.

KRQE News 13 first told you about David Barber last summer when he was accused of trying to escape police in an intense chase.

APD ended it with a pit maneuver at Coors and Irving, leading Barber to crash into another driver, killing Tito Pacheco.

Barber is facing first-degree murder charges.

In court Monday, Barber pleaded not guilty and was placed on a no-bond hold.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps