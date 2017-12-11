Former Tennessee quarterback has eyes on New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriron Jones has seen his share of schools. National College Football Recruiting Insider Ryan Bartow said New Mexico will be the next stop for Jones. Bartow tweeted that Jones has committed to the Lobos. Jones had a visit at New Mexico this past weekend. His career has taken him to a variety of places with the latest being Mt. San Jacinto Community College in his home state of California.

Jones threw for over 21 hundred yards last season and had 17 touchdowns with a not so flattering 14 interceptions in 10 games. The six foot two 208 pound Jones committed to Florida in 2014 before getting out of that commitment and heading to Tennessee instead. He would later transfer from Tennessee to Colorado for a brief stay and then back to Tennessee.