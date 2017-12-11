Former Espanola city manager sues city, mayor

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola man claims the city was after him, and it cost him his city job. Now the former city manager is speaking out about what he says are illegal practices happening within city government.

Former Espanola City Manager Kelly Duran says it was voicing his concerns about reportedly questionable city practices that got him fired. So, he’s taking the city and Mayor Alice Lucero to court.

“It’s my duty and everyone’s duty to voice illegal and unethical practices,” Duran said.

His attorney, Joleen Youngers, filed a lawsuit last week, claiming director-level employees claimed unearned overtime to pad their salaries, and others falsified timesheets.

“It appears that certain practices — rules, regulations, laws — are being applied disparately to benefit some people and not others,” Youngers said.

Meanwhile, Duran says he took a pay cut to save the city money.

“The city of Espanola would be better off with those two gentlemen still doing the good work they had been doing,” Youngers said.

Mayor Alice Lucero, who fired Duran, disagrees. Lucero says she’s known for being a stickler, and doesn’t deviate from state law or policies and procedures.

“They were exempt officials and they can be terminated without cause,” Lucero said. “Their allegations are unfounded. It seems that they are a little desperate.”

Duran says he knows why he was fired.

“It was reporting what I believe were unethical and illegal practices. My intent, in all honesty, was to protect the city,” Duran said.

The lawsuit claims the city of Espanola was paying thousands of dollars to a business for city uniforms without soliciting bids. The company is reportedly owned by a former mayor.

Plus, there were allegations of the city grading and maintaining private roadways with public funds.

Duran says he’s still feeling the impact, having been unable to get a similar job in nearby cities and counties since his firing over a year-and-a-half ago.

Duran was fired last March, along with the former planning director.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps