ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in northeast Albuquerque.

APD says it involved a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m.

Northbound Carlisle south of Montgomery is currently closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

