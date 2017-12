SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – Families separated by the U.S. Mexico border were temporarily reunited in New Mexico this weekend.

During the “Hugs Not Walls” meeting at Sunland Park, authorities allowed both sides to visit with relative across the border.

Many of these families have not seen each other for years.

Hundreds of families showed up to the event.

