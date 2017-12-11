December 11th Morning Rush: Firefighters continue to battle California wildfires, new evacuations ordered

1. There are new evacuation orders in place after several wildfires in California swell over the weekend. New mandatory evacuation orders were issued in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties all because of the Thomas Fire. Firefighters are struggling to contain it. Santa Barbara Police officers are also going door to door asking people to leave and to anticipate the worst.

Full Story: Firefighters brace for second week of California wildfires

2. Aztec High School is still closed Monday after a shooting that took the lives of two students. Investigators say they still have to clear the crime scene and make repairs before the high school can reopen. As work continues there, the mourning continues across the small city for the victims Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez. Investigators say they were random targets in the school shooting.

Full Story: City of Aztec honors school shooting victims at annual holiday parade

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4.The mayor of Santa Fe is hoping to become New Mexico’s next Lieutenant Governor. Mayor Javier Gonzales officially announced his bid with the release of a YouTube video over the weekend. He joins four other Democrats running for the office, along with Republican State Senator Michelle Garcia Holmes.

Full Story: Santa Fe Mayor announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

5. A Food Network show is featuring an Albuquerque shop’s tasty treats. Rude Boy Cookies near Central and Yale was selected to be part of the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” They will be competing against cookie-makers from across the nation. Owner Kristin Dowling says the theme of the episode is spice up your Christmas, so she incorporated a New Mexico twist. The episode airs on the Food Network tonight at 8 p.m.

Full Story: Local shop competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

Morning’s Top Stories