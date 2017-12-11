City builds new asphalt trail to help disabled Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city stepped up to help a disabled Albuquerque teen.

Two years ago, doctors diagnosed Kyle Osborne with terminal cancer. Back in October, KRQE News 13 showed how he makes a trip everyday along Universe down to Paseo Del Norte to the Walgreens.

Osborne noted how the sidewalk ends, forcing him into the street for about 1,000-feet, so KRQE News 13 took his concerns to the city.

Now, the city says they have put in an asphalt trail until something more permanent can be done.

