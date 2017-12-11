Cell service problem in Santa Fe, putting lives in danger

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that is putting lives in danger. Bad cell service in Santa Fe is causing huge problems for first responders.

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales issued an emergency proclamation Monday in hopes of getting it fixed.

A temporary wireless communication facility is being installed on city property, but first responders say they want a permanent fix.

Fire and police have been dealing with this problem since the summer, and now it is getting worse.

“As a citizen of Santa Fe I’ve noticed it for a few months, our responding units have been reporting it for a few months as well,” said Fire Chief Erik Litzenberg.

They are desperate for a better way to communicate with those in Santa Fe who need their help.

“The biggest concern for us is first if someone is trying to call 911 and they are not able to do so, that’s troubling,” Litzenberg said.

The mayor is trying to come up with an emergency plan to fix the problem. When people try to call 911 in Santa Fe, calls are either being dropped or they can’t get through. It’s something the fire chief says is very frustrating.

“If you pick up your cell phone you have an emergency you call 911 you expect to be able to get through to an emergency response center then have us respond,” Litzenberg said.

The city would not tell us exactly where the problem areas are. One resident said she always has issues while traveling on Highway 14.

“I’m always concerned that once I pass a certain area going north I have no service if I was to get in an accident or a flat tire,” said Thea Lujan.

She worries a dropped call could keep emergency crews from responding at all.

“That’s a huge concern. It’s a huge concern because if they can’t get to me or they can’t get to anybody in a terrible accident people are just going to be sitting on the side of the road,” Lujan said.

City officials said a capacity issue is the reason for the constant dropped calls.

“Too many people trying to do too much on Santa Fe’s system, their solution was to bring in a number of portable cellular towers. They call them cows,” Litzenberg said.

The city said it doesn’t know of any specific times they were not able to respond to an emergency call. The City of Santa Fe will install two temporary cell towers by the end of the week.

