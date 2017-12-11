Border Patrol agent saves 14 illegal immigrants lost in desert

MARFA, TEXAS (KRQE) – A Border Patrol agent is being called a hero for helping save a group of illegal immigrants lost in the desert.

It started in the Big Bend area in Marfa, Texas on Friday morning.

Agent Derek Richardson noticed 15 people stranded.

He saw one person dead with 14 others in various states of distress and suffering hypothermia.

Richardson began performing medical care and calling for additional assistance. Most were transported to the hospital.

Border Patrol says they were illegal immigrants from Guatemala who were walking through the desert for a week.

