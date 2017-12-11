Bernalillo High shows support for Aztec in wake of deadly shooting

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo High School students are standing in solidarity with Aztec High School after a shooter took the lives of two Aztec students last week.

Bernalillo High School students also gathered at an assembly Monday in honor of Aztec High School, to remember the lives of two students killed last week when a man came in and shot them.

The Bernalillo High School Student Council also handed out orange paper hearts, one of the two colors for Aztec High School.

The students wrote messages on the orange hears, and then placed them on a banner that read, “Aztec Strong.”

School faculty also took the time to talk to students about staying alert at school and reporting anything out of the ordinary.

“Our number one priority is that they come home for dinner at the end of everyday and this presents an opportunity that nobody is immune, nobody is safe. We all need to do what we can to stick together,” Bernalillo High Principal Larry Davis said.

The cheer squad also wore orange and black to show their support of Aztec High, since one of the victims, Casey Jordan-Marquez, was a cheerleader.

Bernalillo High’s principal says they plan to hand deliver those orange hearts to Aztec personally in the coming days.

He also said, in light of Aztec’s shooting, they plan to perform a variety of active shooter drills and spotting people who do not belong on campus.

