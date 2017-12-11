Aztec district schools closed Monday following deadly shooting

By Published:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec district schools are closed Monday as the community continues to grieve the tragic high school shooting.

Investigators continue to piece together Thursday’s shooting. Officials say 21-year-old suspect William Atchison killed Casey Jordan-Marquez and Paco Fernandez.

Monday is still a partial day for staff in the district.

The superintendent says counseling is still available and it is the district’s top priority to take care of staff and students.

At Aztec High School, investigators say they still have to clear the crime scene and make repairs before the school can reopen.

Some students are allowed to stop by and pick up their belongings.

It is still unclear when Aztec High School will reopen.

