APS denies parents ‘moment of silence’ for Aztec High School students



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parents were left speechless after they had organized a moment of silence at a cheer competition to honor two teens killed in the Aztec High School shooting last week.

That’s because they said an Albuquerque Public School Administrator told them they couldn’t.

“It came back a definitive, ‘No, you cannot do this,'” Mike Novak said.

What Novak and a group of parents thought would be a given “yes” during the Albuquerque Metro Spirit Competition, turned into a quick “no,” with no explanation as to why.

“We got nothing and I even pressed her on the issue. I said, ‘Can you tell me why?’ She said, ‘No,'” Novak said.

The group of parents were trying to honor the two victims of the Aztec High School shooting. Thursday, a 21-year-old man snuck onto campus and opened fire. Two teens were killed. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco “Paco” Fernandez.

Jordan-Marquez was a cheerleader.

“The staff and administration at La Cueva that was there to support us were totally on board with the decision to do a moment of silence, but it was shot down by APS,” Novak said.

They said, in particular, it was Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) Associate Director of Athletics Julie Sanchez, who made the decision.

APS declined to go on camera, but said over the phone that Sanchez denied parents’ request because it was “last minute” and that they get a lot of these requests.

Still, it’s a decision that’s left APS parents both confused and disappointed.

“We thought this can bring us in-sync with Aztec and the whole Aztec community. Let’s show them some support and show them that we love them here in Albuquerque,” Novak said.

KRQE News 13 also asked APS if it has a district wide policy that bans schools from having “moments of silence.” It does not.

