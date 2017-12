ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are on scene at First Street and Central Avenue in response to a shooting.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps