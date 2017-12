ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was an early Christmas present for their 2-year-old, but thieves got away with him.

Daniel Davila says they let their Pit Bull puppy, Jax, outside to go to the bathroom alone while he changed 2-year-old Xalisco inside.

He says they were back outside within five minutes, and Jax was gone. Their southwest Albuquerque backyard is completely fenced in and there were no signs of an animal attack.

The family believes someone stole Jax, and they just want him back.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps