The Week in Photos

Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Trump traveled to Salt Lake City to announce plans to shrink two sprawling national monuments in Utah in a move that will delight the state's GOP politicians and many rural residents who see the lands as prime examples of federal overreach, but will enrage tribes and environmentalist groups who vow to immediately sue to preserve the monuments. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their dog "Beans" after the Santa Fe community searched for him for six weeks.

This image provided by Time magazine, shows the cover of the magazine's Person of the Year edition as "The Silence Breakers," those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment. The magazine's cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler and others who say they have been harassed. (Time Magazine via AP)

Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. (Jon Austria /The Daily Times via AP)

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., his wife Franni Bryson, arrives at the Senate to make a statement on charges of sexual misconduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Protesters chant slogans as they hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in front of the U.S. embassy in Aukar, east of Beirut, Lebanon. A few hundred demonstrators, including Palestinians, pelted security outside the embassy with stones and burned an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest to reject Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, after a shooting at the high school. Students hid in their classrooms, some behind locked doors, as a suspect opened fire Thursday inside the school, killing two classmates before he died. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

John Feit enters the 92nd state District Court before the verdict was read in his trial for the 1960 murder of Irene Garza Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg, Texas. Feit was found guilty of Garza's murder. (Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP)

Pearl Harbor attack survivors, Louis Conter, left, and Herbert Elfring before the ceremony at the Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Survivors gathered Thursday at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago, paying homage to the thousands who died with a solemn ceremony marking the surprise bombing raid that plunged the U.S. into World War II.(Craig T. Kojima /The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Same-sex marriage campaigners and volunteers cheer as they call on politicians to pass marriage equality legislation during rally outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Gay marriage was endorsed by 62 percent of Australian voters who responded to a government-commissioned postal ballot by last month. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)