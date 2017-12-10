Taos man accused of kidnapping stepfather

By Published:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of kidnapping his stepfather, then forcing him into the trunk of a car while he drove around looking for drugs.

Taos County Sheriff’s Deputies say the alleged victim confronted his stepson Travis Walker about taking his truck without his permission.

That is when Walker is accused of pulling a gun and ordering his stepdad to empty his safe. Then, the stepdad says he was forced into the trunk of a car at gunpoint.

Walker and a woman then drove around town, at one point blindfolding him and switching to a different car.

He was freed when deputies stopped the car, following a tip from a concerned friend of the stepdads.

Walker is facing various charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s