Taos man accused of kidnapping stepfather

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of kidnapping his stepfather, then forcing him into the trunk of a car while he drove around looking for drugs.

Taos County Sheriff’s Deputies say the alleged victim confronted his stepson Travis Walker about taking his truck without his permission.

That is when Walker is accused of pulling a gun and ordering his stepdad to empty his safe. Then, the stepdad says he was forced into the trunk of a car at gunpoint.

Walker and a woman then drove around town, at one point blindfolding him and switching to a different car.

He was freed when deputies stopped the car, following a tip from a concerned friend of the stepdads.

Walker is facing various charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

