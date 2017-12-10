SSN: The Cowboys win their 2nd straight with 30-10 win over New York on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 7-6 on the season after garnering their 2nd straight victory. Dallas took out the New York Giants 30-10, with a strong late game push putting them over the top.

The Cowboys defense blanked the Giants in the 2nd points, allowing zero points and the offense responded by scoring 20 points in the 4th quarter. Dak Prescott finished with 2 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 332 yards passing. The Cowboys had huge TD’s from Dez Bryant and Rod Smith in this game, as Bryant had a 50 yard TD in the 2nd and Smith had an 81 yard TD in the 4th.

With the regular season nearing its end the Cowboys move on to play the Raiders at their place on Sunday. Kick off for that game is slated for 6:30pm.