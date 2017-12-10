Residents, councilors calling for village clerk’s removal

Tijeras, N.M. (KRQE)–She’s rude and she’s not doing her job. That’s what residents in one New Mexico town are saying about a local government worker.

One councilman called a special workshop Sunday to discuss issues with the Tijeras Village Clerk after getting dozens of complaints about her, and the room was full of residents ready to share their opinions.

The entire council has asked for that clerk’s removal and many residents agreed with them, but there were a few that came to the meeting to defend the clerk.

“She was very rude to me. When I would come in to get the paperwork, many times she would violate the law by not responding to my requests,” one resident said at the meeting.

One by one Tijeras residents debated whether, Village Clerk Diane Klaus, deserves to keep her job.

“I’ve never had any problems with her, she has a lot on her plate. She has a lot of employees under her and a lot of employees calling in,” said another resident.

“Diane has come out a couple of times just raising holy hell,” said resident Charles Kirk.

Klaus has held the position for about five years, but council members said the complaints against her have started to pile up.

“I think it’s been building for a while. I think people have been scared to come forward,” said Councilor Jake Bruton.

Bruton said that’s why he took it upon himself to call the workshop Sunday to discuss why people are calling for her to step down.

“Mismanagement of our water system, rudeness, overbilling. Stuff like that,” Bruton said.

“She was obstinate, she was defensive, argumentative and I never got any copies of anything from her,” said resident Connie Diba.

As clerk, Klaus supervises all village employees. She also works directly with residents, responding to public information requests and sending out their water bills.

“Since the clerk is the first point of contact with the village, I cannot as a counselor condone this kind of behavior,” said Councilor Don Johnson.

One resident who came to her defense calls this a witch hunt.

“These people that don’t agree with what Diane is doing. She has a job to do and I see her following right on to the tee for the most part,” said resident Jimmy Chavez.

The entire council has asked for Klaus’s removal before, but it’s up to Mayor Gloria Chavez to decide her fate.

“At this time I’m going to reserve my right not to answer any questions or comments on anything,” said Mayor Gloria Chavez.

According to the village personnel ordinance, there must be documented verbal warnings and a written reprimand before an employee can be fired.

Councilman Bruton asked the mayor to make this an action item at the next council meeting. Mayor Chavez said she will speak to legal counsel before making that call.

Klaus was not at Sunday’s workshop.

The next scheduled village council meeting is Monday at 6 p.m.

