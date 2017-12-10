Removal process of feral hogs continues

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing the end of an eradication program targeting feral hogs that have been rooting up New Mexico and other parts of the country.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports officials say the program is set to end in September 2018 and more funding will be needed to continue fighting the pests.

Officials say about 1,620 invasive feral hogs were removed from New Mexico in the five years since eradication began.

USDA records show the pigs dig up $1.5 billion in damage each year across the country

Not native to New Mexico, the hogs are believed to have been first brought over from Europe in the 1500s when explorers were setting up future food sources in what was a desolate, untamed wilderness.