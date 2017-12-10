Neighbor wants county to act on ‘junkyard’ house

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Neighbors call one south valley home an “eyesore” and one man wants the county to take care of the problem.

Boxes, overgrown tree limbs, clothes and piles of scraps are on display at a house in the 800 block of Hardy Avenue.

“It’s one thing to keep it in the yard,” neighbor Rasta Ritchie laughed. “Just don’t let it overflow into the sidewalk.”

For others, it’s not a laughing matter. Neighbor David Furry said he and three others have complained to the county zoning department about this house near Isleta and Bridge at least 10 times over the past two years, but claims nothing has changed.

“[The county] needs to make sure she cleans it up- not just rake leaves every now and then and move the trash from pile A to pile B,” Furry said.

Off camera, the homeowner’s daughter, Arlene Chavez, said she’s a hoarder like her father and grandmother were and has been trying to clean the mess for years.

Furry claims the eyesore is costing homeowners nearby to the point he’s thought about moving, but said the value of his house has dropped “$10,000 to $15,000 in the last few years.”

Other neighbors sympathize with Chavez and don’t mind the piles of stuff.

“Maybe the county could do something to help and assist with her living conditions,” Ritchie said.

Chavez stated the county last checked on her family’s property in September and will come back this Wednesday. She said they have given her a mid-January deadline to clean up the place or get a $300 fine.

Chavez says she doesn’t plan on going anywhere, adding she wants to refurbish the home so she can buy it from her mother.

A county spokesperson didn’t have access to records on this house Sunday but said when dealing with hoarding, the county sends a warning letter about potential fines and works with homeowners until the mess is cleaned.

Check the county’s codes on illegal dumping and accumulating (Sec. 70-42) here: http://bit.ly/2nO9zY9