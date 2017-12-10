Man accused of armed kidnapping followed by carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An armed kidnapping followed by carjacking led to a chase before the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect.

Deputies arrested Justin Baker three days ago.

They say he approached a woman sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 4th and Osuna to ask for a cigarette lighter. The victim says Baker then pulled a gun on her, forced her to move to the passenger seat and drove around with her still in the car.

Deputies say he eventually let her go and they found Baker when 911 callers reported a suspicious car hours later.

Deputies say Baker led them on a chase, even trying to ram a deputy.

He got away until deputies got another call about a suspicious person and arrested him.

