Man accused of armed kidnapping followed by carjacking

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An armed kidnapping followed by carjacking led to a chase before the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect.

Deputies arrested Justin Baker three days ago.

They say he approached a woman sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 4th and Osuna to ask for a cigarette lighter. The victim says Baker then pulled a gun on her, forced her to move to the passenger seat and drove around with her still in the car.

Deputies say he eventually let her go and they found Baker when 911 callers reported a suspicious car hours later.

Deputies say Baker led them on a chase, even trying to ram a deputy.

He got away until deputies got another call about a suspicious person and arrested him.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s