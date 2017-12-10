Local shop competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation is about to be introduced to one local shop’s tasty treats.

Rude Boy Cookies, near Central and Yale, was selected to participate in the Food Networks Christmas Cookie Challenge, competing against cookie-makers from across the nation.

Owner Kristin Dowling says she was shocked and honored to have the opportunity.

“Being contacted by Food Network, it was completely out of the blue. I feel so honored to even be considered for this and to find me in little ol’ Albuquerque… It was amazing.”

The episode airs on the Food Network Monday night at 8.

