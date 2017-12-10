Lobo Women’s Basketball betters to 11-0 after 94-87 win over Navy on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s Basketball is now tied for a program best 11-0 winning streak, and extended their record start after defeating undefeated Navy on Sunday 94-87. It was a battle on Sunday afternoon that had nearly 7,000 fans at Dream Style Arena cheering on.

The Lobos took on their toughest challenge yet in 9-0 Navy, and while it was very tight through regulation, the Lobos did not disappoint. They had 5 scores finish in the double figures including 20 points from Cherise Beynon.

This game went into overtime, but once in OT the Lobos would put their foot to the gas pedal. They win their 11th straight 94-87 and they now move on to play Oklahoma on Saturday that game will be in Normand and will tip off at 2pm.