ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The intersection of Menaul and University has been shut down due to a rollover crash involving a semi truck.

Police say all directions of traffic are completely shut down.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police are urging drivers avoid the area if possible as this is and active and dangerous scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.