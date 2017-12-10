Chris’ Sunday Forecast

It’s another cold morning, but temperatures will quickly warm up under mostly sunny skies today.

An area of high pressure continues to keep moisture out of New Mexico and away from most of the West Coast. This high pressure system will help warm temperatures 5°-10° above seasonal averages. So after some cold mornings, temperatures will be pleasant for each of the afternoons for the upcoming week.

Unfortunately, it does not look like there is going to be a huge shift in the weather pattern any time soon. The ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather for the foreseeable future. This means more abnormally dry conditions and unseasonably mild afternoons for at least the next 7-14 days.