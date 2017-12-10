Abused Metro dogs get help fulfilling holiday wish lists

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Pet lovers worked to fulfill holiday wish lists Saturday for dogs who have lived a life of abuse.

“A lot of them have had embedded collars or chains deeply embedded into their necks,” said NM Dog founder and director Angela Stell. “We’ve had dogs that have been shot on their chain and we’ve had dogs that are missing limbs, emaciated, frozen, [with] hypothermia.”

NM Dog takes in animals that are most in need. Some, having experienced cruelty their entire lives. Its mission is to rehabilitate abused dogs and find them caring homes. Dogs like Tank.

“It’s amazing to see how they come into your home, a lot of them are shut down because they’ve been so abused to see them blossom and get a personality and learn to love again, it’s just an amazing, amazing thing,” explained Marki Pehrson.

Once abused, Tank is now one of the lucky ones getting a second chance at a loving family. An opportunity often made possible thanks to the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force.

“It has been a hit, an absolute hit and it has been so impactful, we are down 42 percent in animal cruelty calls,” said Capt. Andi Taylor.

Dogs picked up by the task force go to NM Dog and then foster homes while they recover and find a permanent home.

For most, it’s their first time to ever experience being cared for.

“It’ll be their first time that they ever get anything like that so it’ll be super super special,” Pehrson said.

Saturday, dog supporters could check items off the Christmas lists of pups still in the NM Dog program, like food, toys or beds.

“It helps us provide a great Christmas for the dogs, for most of them it’s their first time to ever have a Christmas or village that cares and loves for them,” Stell explained.

A future finally looking bright for area dogs with a big item at the top of their wish lists, finding a forever home.

The holiday wish tree for NM Dog will be at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho until Christmas Eve.