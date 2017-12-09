Therapy dogs comfort Aztec community

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Aztec got to spend time with some therapy dogs Saturday.

A therapy team from Farmington with an organization called Pet Partners brought the dogs in, hoping they could help.

“They calm people. They bring a smile in tough times, so we wanted to do our small part for the people of Aztec,” said Sara Kaynor of the Pet Pal Therapy Team.

The group plans to bring two to three dogs to each school in the district to visit with the students and teachers when they go back to class.

The superintendent canceled class across the district Friday. He said schools will stay closed until Tuesday. That is when everyone, except high schoolers, will get back to class.

He says it is still unclear when Aztec High students will return.

