Therapy dogs comfort Aztec community

By Published:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Aztec got to spend time with some therapy dogs Saturday.

A therapy team from Farmington with an organization called Pet Partners brought the dogs in, hoping they could help.

“They calm people. They bring a smile in tough times, so we wanted to do our small part for the people of Aztec,” said Sara Kaynor of the Pet Pal Therapy Team.

The group plans to bring two to three dogs to each school in the district to visit with the students and teachers when they go back to class.

The superintendent canceled class across the district Friday. He said schools will stay closed until Tuesday. That is when everyone, except high schoolers, will get back to class.

He says it is still unclear when Aztec High students will return.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s