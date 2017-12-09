Santa Fe Mayor announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mayor of Santa Fe is hoping to become New Mexico’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Mayor Javier Gonzales announced his bid with the release of a YouTube video Saturday.

Before becoming mayor, Gonzales served as a Santa Fe County Commissioner as well as the chair of the state’s Democratic Party.

He joins four other Democrats running for office.

Democratic State Senator Michael Padilla recently dropped out after pressure over sexual harassment allegations.

The only Republican in the race, Kelly Zunie, also dropped out over concerns about meeting the residency requirements.

