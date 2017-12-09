Santa Fe Mayor announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mayor of Santa Fe is hoping to become New Mexico’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Mayor Javier Gonzales announced his bid with the release of a YouTube video Saturday.

Before becoming mayor, Gonzales served as a Santa Fe County Commissioner as well as the chair of the state’s Democratic Party.

He joins four other Democrats running for office.

Democratic State Senator Michael Padilla recently dropped out after pressure over sexual harassment allegations. 

The only Republican in the race, Kelly Zunie, also dropped out over concerns about meeting the residency requirements.  

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s