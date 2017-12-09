Roosevelt Middle School responds to students’ disturbing comments

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The principle of an East Mountains school is assuring parents their kids are safe after reports of students making disturbing comments.

Bernalillo County deputies were called to the Subway in Tijeras Friday over reports that Roosevelt Middle School students were talking about shooting up their school.

The Sheriff’s Department says it has not filed criminal charges and is leaving the school to handle the incident.

According to a Roosevelt parent, the school’s principal emailed a letter to parents assuring them the students will face consequences and that there is no threat to anyone at the school at this point.

