ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Yes Football Friday Night fans, it is that time of year again. Time to hand out this years awards throughout all classifications. Van and Jared have all of the State Championship highlights from last week, and also all the awards nominees and winners. In this block its a look back at Class 6A. Manzano took home the state title and they also had coach of the year in Chad Adcox.Jordan Byrd was also co-player player of the year, along with Hobbs QB Gavin Hardison. The Belen Eagle Cheerleaders were also in studio to bring more spirit to the final show.

NM Football Friday Final Week Pt. 2

In this block of the football show, we start things off with a look back at the 5A State title game. Artesia won their 30th State Title after defeating 2 seed Belen. Artesia head man Rex Henderson took home “coach of the year” honors, and Artesia QB Taylor Null took the 5A Player of the year award. The Belen Eagles may have lost in the State Championship game, but they did win online. They are this year Spirit Stick Champions. The Eagle Cheerleaders were in studio to get the stick and their plaque, and they let out an Eagle screech in celebration.

NM Football Friday Final Week Pt. 3

The Class 4A Championship game was a high scoring affair decided between Robertson and Ruidoso. The game was played on Saturday, but the Football Friday crew has an in-depth look on the final won by Ruidoso in the final show of the season. Player and Coach of the Year awards are also handed out for Classes 4 and 3A.

NM Football Friday Final Week Pt. 4

Postseason honors are revealed for Class AA as well as 8-man and 6-man football. A retirement announcement is revealed for a very successful 8-man football coach. The Belen Eagles cheerleaders and drum line join in for one last collaboration.