Local business donates $5,000 worth of toys to APD toy drive

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is working to brighten up the holidays for kids who might be having a tough season.

Saturday, the department accepted $5,000 worth of toys from Karate One, a locally owned business.

Some of these toys will go to families APD has identified around the community.

Officers will also carry toys on patrol to comfort kids they encounter in stressful situations.

Mayor Tim Keller was there Saturday, saying he hopes to see more campaigns like this under his administration.

“A commitment to community policing and understanding human touch. That is so critical to the notion of community policing,” the Mayor says.

Community members can drop off toys or winter clothes for kids in need at any APD substation throughout the holiday season.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s