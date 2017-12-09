Local business donates $5,000 worth of toys to APD toy drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is working to brighten up the holidays for kids who might be having a tough season.

Saturday, the department accepted $5,000 worth of toys from Karate One, a locally owned business.

Some of these toys will go to families APD has identified around the community.

Officers will also carry toys on patrol to comfort kids they encounter in stressful situations.

Mayor Tim Keller was there Saturday, saying he hopes to see more campaigns like this under his administration.

“A commitment to community policing and understanding human touch. That is so critical to the notion of community policing,” the Mayor says.

Community members can drop off toys or winter clothes for kids in need at any APD substation throughout the holiday season.

