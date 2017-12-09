Lobo Men’s Basketball gets swept in this year’s Rio Grande Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball was looking to snap a 2 game losing streak and also split their series with in state rival New Mexico State on Saturday in Dream Style Arena. It was a very competitive game at the Pit, but the Aggies would prevail winning 65-62.

The Aggies led by 2 at the half after a buzzer beater lay in from NMSU stand out, Zach Lofton. UNM would come out swinging in the 2nd half though, as they led for more than 13 minutes in the 2nd. Antino Jackson got the start tonight and had a solid game for the Lobos as he finished with a team high of 14 points. Troy Simons was right behind Jackson with 13 points at the finish, but once again rebounds and points in the paint would be the downfall of the Lobos.

New Mexico State finished with 8 more boards and 16 more points in the paint. The lobos only shot 39% from the field in this game and only 29% from three. It was a very close game down the stretch and UNM had 2 solid opportunities late to take a lead, but with under 20 seconds to play UNM would miss all of their opportunities.

With this loss the lobos are now 3-7 on the season. This marks their 3rd straight loss and it will only get harder for UNM as they move on to host Arizona next Saturday at 6PM.