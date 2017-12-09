Lobbyist: former lawmaker offered vote in exchange for sex

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A female political lobbyist in New Mexico has accused a former state lawmaker of requesting sex in exchange for support of a bill during a legislative session in 2009.

Lobbyist Vanessa Alarid said Friday that she met with former Rep. Thomas Garcia in March 2009 to discuss proposed legislation and that he offered his support if she would have sex with him.

Contacted Friday, Garcia vigorously denied the allegation, saying he never made a proposition to exchange a vote for anything to anyone.

Garcia is a Democrat and former public school superintendent who left the Legislature in 2012. He has been exploring a new run for the state House of Representatives.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said he believes Alarid’s account and that Garcia should not run for office.