Isotopes Park is adding a new “Party Suite”

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Isotopes are currently in construction of a brand new “Party Suite”. The newer larger suite will be located on the 4th level, or the suite level, of the park. Topes GM John Traub says there has been a lot of demand over the years for a larger space and they are now catering to that demand.

“We are building a party suit. So, it will be available for individual rentals on a game day basis. It’s a larger suit for around 75 to 100 people or so, and hopefully construction will be completed on that sometime in early January”, said Traub.

This new suite will house many different events for baseball fans and Traub seems to be very excited about the project. “It will be a great place where people, groups can come and have a hospitality night, have a party, have a birthday party, have an even weddings can be done in there. So, it will be a nice area to compliment the other areas we have in the ball park”, said Traub.