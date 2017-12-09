City of Aztec honors school shooting victims at annual holiday parade

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Aztec is looking to move forward after the high school shooting this week that left two students dead.

Saturday night, they are honoring the victims at an annual Holliday Lights Parade.

The city had three minutes of silence for victims Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco “Paco” Fernandez.

It is another way the community is supporting each other since the shooting two days ago.

The Mayor says this tight-knit community of just over 6,000 needed the annual Aztec Sparkles Parade for something to look forward to and they have adjusted the schedule of events to honor the two 17-year-old Aztec high school students.

On Main Street, people spread positivity, passing out orange ribbons to recognize the school, writing messages on posters that will be given to students next week.

One artist is sending a message of unity on storefront windows that say “Aztec Pride.”

“It just seemed like the right thing to do. We’re decorating for the holiday season and we’re getting ready for the parade,” said American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Paige Connely.

Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge agreed, “This was a planned Christmas festival beforehand but to hold it now and give us a chance to come together, to love each other, hug each other…”

Many were in shock after hearing 21-year-old William Atchison disguised himself as a student around 8 in the morning Thursday to get on campus before shooting Fernandez in a second-floor bathroom, then shooting Jordan-Marquez in the hallway.

Since then, community members have left flowers and candles for a makeshift memorial outside the closed-down school.

