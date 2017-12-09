Chris’ Saturday Forecast

After another cold morning, temperatures will climb back to unseasonably mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be almost 10° warmer than average both this afternoon and for tomorrow. An area of high pressure will be in control of New Mexico’s weather heading into next week. This means the abnormally warm weather during the afternoon after some cold starts and dry weather will continue.

The only minor weather player will be a weak disturbance that will bring in some clouds across southern New Mexico to begin the upcoming week. But it will stay dry and mild for the foreseeable future.