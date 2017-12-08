Winterfest, Annie Jr, This Weekend in ABQ

Everyone’s favorite little redhead comes to South Broadway this week!

Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company will present Annie Jr. at the John Lewis Theatre at South Broadway Cultural Center on Dec. 8,9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. There is also a 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 10 and 17.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.southbroadwaytickets.com.

A holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas comes to Popejoy Hall for two performances on Dec. 13. The multimedia concert re-imagines classic Yuletide tunes in contemporary arrangements, accompanied by dazzling light and video displays. For tickets, PopejoyPresents.com.

Join Bernalillo County Friday, December 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center for Winterfest. Festivities include cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Questions? Call 505-314-0297.