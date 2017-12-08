Trial set for one daycare worker who left child in hot car

Sandi Taylor and Mary Taylor
Sandi Taylor and Mary Taylor

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The two daycare owners charged with leaving two children in a hot car, killing one of them, will be tried together.

62-year-old Mary Taylor and her daughter 31-year-old Sandi Taylor, are facing charges of child abuse resulting in death.

They are accused of leaving 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and 3-year-old Aubrianna Loya in a hot car in August of 2017.

Jones died and Loya was was severely injured.

At Thursday’s pre-trial conference, it was agreed upon that they would move forward with one trial.

That trial is set for September 24, 2018.

