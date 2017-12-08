State Police face lawsuit from UNM student involved in protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police and several of its officers are facing a lawsuit stemming from a protest at UNM.

All of the chaos was for the controversial openly-gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos. He drew crowds and law enforcement to the university back in January during his America Deserves Borders speech.

During the protest, UNM student Trenton Ward claims he was exercising his freedom of speech while yelling profanities and flipping off State Police Officers. That is when he says State Police Officer Alejandro Armijo hit him with a baton, knocking him to the ground.

He is now suing for compensatory damages.

