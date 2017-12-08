Sam Logwood is taking leave away from the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – The Lobos will be without their top scorer Sam Logwood when they face rival New Mexico State Saturday. The Lobos senior guard/forward is taking a personal leave from the team. First-year coach Paul Weir said he is fully in support of the time of for Logwood.

“Kinda have some things going on right now that we both mutually decided that Sam just needs a little space right now to kind of reflect on some things and think about his future,” said Weir.

Weir would not specify on what exactly caused Logwood to take a leave. He also had good things to say about Logwood. “Sam’s been awesome to me since he got here, obviously retracting on his transfer and committing to our program,” said Weir.

Logwood considered leaving the program after former head coach Craig Neal was fired, but decided to stay on after meeting with Weir.

Weir is not sure when or if Logwood is coming back to the team. He would be allowed to come back.

“I told our team I would welcome him with open arms and if at some point he feels it’s time to move on that’s part of it,” said Weir. ” I think his well being is the top priority right now and that’s the well being of his mind and his soul and hopefully he comes to that sooner.”

Logwood averaged 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, leading the Lobos in both categories. The Lobos are 3 and 6 on the season and will try to avoid a third straight loss and season sweep when they host New Mexico State Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.