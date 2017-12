ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is looking for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

26-year-old Abryanna Trujillo was last seen leaving her home near Unser and Central last Saturday.

Trujillo’s 5-year-old daughter was left in the care of her mother.

Her family is concerned about her safety.

If you know anything, contact APD.