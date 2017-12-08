Over 400 kids get new shoes through KRQE Cares program

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 400 kids are sporting new shoes thanks to your generous donations.

Students from Harrison Middle School took a field trip to Payless Shoes to pick out a new pair of shoes for free.

It is all part the KRQE Cares campaign.

With your help. KRQE has given shoes to thousands of underprivileged kids.

“This is why we are in the business, to take care of these kids and make sure not only to give them an education but also try to provide resources for them,” said Assistant Principal Alyssa Sanchez Miranda.

All the schools getting shoes are Title One schools, which means they have a high percentage of children in need.

