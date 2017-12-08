ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —NMDOG rescue introduces viewers to ‘Axis’ the adorable – and adoptable- Husky as they gear up for this weekend’s “Santa Paws” fundraiser.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster based, nonprofit dog rescue established in 2010 that serves chained, abused & forgotten dogs across the state. They work in partnership with Law Enforcement departments, Animal Control departments & shelters in NM by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty & abuse. NMDOG takes dogs off of their chains & into the program, providing them with the medical care & emotional rehabilitation they desperately need.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer organization, and depends solely on donations and foster homes which enable the abused dogs to learn real-life skills before they are placed in a forever home. One of those dogs, ‘Axis’, charmed the KRQE studio with his sweet personality and adorable Christmas outfit.

NMDOG travels to the most rural parts of the state, providing Outreach to those that need help the most, support to understaffed departments, training & more. Their Statewide FREE STRAW program provides lifesaving warmth through the winter to cold, outdoor dogs in need. Please contact NMDOG if you need straw.

As a valued member of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force with partners from BCSO & Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, NMDOG performs Task Force sweeps throughout Bernalillo county…. looking for violations of animal welfare…. providing resources to those in need…and taking in the animals that are surrendered or seized. NMDOG also assists in the prosecution of their abusers.

Currently, NMDOG has 38 dogs in need of foster and/or forever homes.

NMDOG is hosting their 6th Annual Santa Paws fundraising event at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho on Saturday, December 9 from 11 am to 3 pm. The event is FREE, family friendly, kid and pet friendly. 100% of the proceeds benefit NMDOG.

Activities include: photos with Santa, a huge raffle, bake sale with human & canine treats, NMDOG merchandise for sale (Tshirts, calendars, bumper stickers, etc), the NMDOG Giving Tree with wish lists for each of the dogs in our program – make a homeless dogs Christmas dreams come true! Meet members of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force, adoptable NMDOGs & more!

For more information, or to adopt Axis, visit the NMDOG website.