New Mexicans react to Aztec High School shooting, lend support

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been an outpouring of support for the small town of Aztec after a shooter opened fired Thursday morning, killing two students. The shooter is also dead.

Aztec is a community that has been described as tight-knit.

Many Friday morning are still likely waking up in shock as state leaders and people on social media react to the shooting.

The hashtags, #AztecStrong and #PrayForAztec are circulating on Twitter and Facebook. Many people are also sharing photos and memories of the two students who were killed and sharing images of orange ribbons.

Today we had a tragedy happen in our community. I pray to all of the families who were affected by this. Tonight I’m Lighting this candle to night to remember the two beautiful souls we lost and the ones who were apart of this. 🧡🖤#AztecStrong #PrayForAztec #aztecschoolshooting pic.twitter.com/81FDeokOes — 🧡🖤Mariah🧡🖤 (@simply_ri19) December 8, 2017

Local churches in Aztec are offering their help on social media for anyone who may need someone to talk with about the shooting.

New Mexico leaders are also sharing their thoughts as well.

Thursday night, Governor Susana Martinez spoke at the community vigil saying she is sending resources to Aztec.

“As a family and as a community this shook us to our core but we have to remember that as a community we can heal,” Martinez said.

Congresswoman, Michelle Lujan Grisham, says her heart dropped when she heard the news.

Senator Tom Udall says his thoughts are with students and their families.

Senator Martin Heinrich released a statement saying he is distraught adding “we have an epidemic of gun violence, that has touched far too many of us.”

Representative Steve Pearce wrote on Facebook “my heart hurts for the families and loved ones.”

There are also posts circulating on social media from various schools and businesses in the Aztec area encouraging people to wear orange, a school color, Friday as a show of solidarity for the Aztec High School community.

My prayers are with the families, friends, & loved ones of all students involved in today's tragic & senseless shooting at #Aztec High School. More developing via @ABQJournal here: https://t.co/ukIDc2powa — Steve Pearce (@RepStevePearce) December 7, 2017

My thoughts are with the students and faculty at Aztec High School as well as their families, 1st responders, and the broader community. I am monitoring the developments and will provide any assistance I can. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) December 7, 2017

My heart dropped when I heard reports about the shooting at Aztec High School. Every shooting is tragic, and it is even more tragic when the victims are children. — MichelleLujanGrisham (@RepLujanGrisham) December 7, 2017

