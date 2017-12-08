Mayor Keller announces plans to restructure APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After campaigning on promises of overhauling the police department, Albuquerque’s new mayor has announced some of the ways he plans to do it.

Mayor Tim Keller says he and Chief Mike Geier are working to streamline the department to reduce bureaucracy and put more emphasis on community policing.

For one, they are eliminating certain high-level positions with the aim of putting more officers back on the streets.

They also plan on creating bureau dedicated to making sure the department is complying with DOJ reforms.

The mayor is expected to release more on the changes next week.

