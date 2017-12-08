A broad area of high pressure will continue building across the west over the next few days. The result will be clear skies and temperatures that are well above average. Here in the Albuquerque area, our temperatures will max out in the mid 50s late in the weekend and into next week. There are no storms on the horizon.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
