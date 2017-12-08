Local demonstrators protest President Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vocal demonstrators gathered in downtown Albuquerque, opposing President Trump’s controversial announcement this week recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Isreal.

“UNM Students for Justice in Palestine” organized Friday’s protest.

Those News 13 spoke to echoed the concerns of Middle Eastern and European leaders, saying the move could derail any possible peace deal between Isreal and Palestine.

“It negates any negotiations between the Israeli people and the Palestinian people and we definitely believe that choice should be made by the Isreali and Palestinian people,” said an organizer of the event, Bayan Jabar.

In naming Jerusalem Israel’s capital, the president was following through on a law that Congress passed in 1995.

President Clinton, Bush and Obama all signed waivers to postpone the move in the name of national security.

